Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley speaks of polarization, effects on opposition to Pope

December 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Yes, the [US] episcopal conference is polarized, but it is difficult to put a (figure on the) percentage of the opponents,” Boston’s archbishop said in an interview with an Argentine newspaper. “There are also some bishops who are linked to a more conservative policy, and the Holy Father himself has commented on the situation of EWTN television, where, many times, the commentators are very critical of the Holy Father, at least of his ideas.”



“We have a young conservative clergy, and sometimes they are very influenced by social media, and it is a problem,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!