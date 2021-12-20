Catholic World News
‘His example inspires the world’: Lula congratulates Pope Francis on his 85th birthday
December 20, 2021
» Continue to this story on Prensa Latina
CWN Editor's Note: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil from 2003 to 2011, is planning another run for the presidency in South America’s most populous nation following his release from prison (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: frjt -
Today 12:26 PM ET USA
His example... Really? Is the world "inspired" to get rid of 500 yrs of the liturgy just to appease Vat ii disruptors? I think & hope not