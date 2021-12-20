Catholic World News

‘His example inspires the world’: Lula congratulates Pope Francis on his 85th birthday

December 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil from 2003 to 2011, is planning another run for the presidency in South America’s most populous nation following his release from prison (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

