Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for migrants

December 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: On December 18, which the UN commemorates as International Migrants Day, Pope Francis tweeted, “Let us look into the eyes of the discarded people we meet, let us be provoked by the faces of children, the children of desperate migrants. Let us allow ourselves to be moved by their suffering in order to react to our indifference. #MigrantsDay”



That same day, with the headline “Vite strappate al mare” [Lives snatched from the sea], the Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to the rescue of 138 migrants in the English Channel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!