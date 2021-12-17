Catholic World News

Editorial highlights Christians under persecution at Christmas

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial column published in the Wall Street Journal, New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan joins with Toufic Baaklini, the president of In Defense of Christians, to call attention to the many Christians around the world who are prevented from celebrating Christmas by government restrictions on the faith. They give special mention to religious oppression in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Turkey.

