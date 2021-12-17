Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson retiring?

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the dicastery for Integral Human Development, plans to resign, according to multiple Italian media reports.



The resignation of Cardinal Turkson at the age of 73 would be a surprise. He was appointed by Pope Francis in 2016 to head the new Vatican dicastery, created by merging several existing offices—including the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, which Cardinal Turkson had previously headed.

