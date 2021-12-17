Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman denounces FDA decision on chemical abortion pill

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 16, the Food and Drug Administration eliminated the requirement that the chemical abortion drug mifepristone be dispensed in person.



“Every life is sacred: the lives of mothers and the lives of the unborn,” said Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “Not only does this decision further the tragic taking of unborn lives but it does little to care for the well-being of women in need.”



“Far from the accompaniment that women in crisis pregnancies deserve, this decision would leave women alone in the midst of trauma, often without any medical attention or follow up care,” he added.

