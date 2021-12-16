Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals discusses Synod

December 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals met in Rome on December 13 to 15. According to a brief Vatican statement released at the conclusion of the meeting, the main topic of conversation was the preparation for the meeting of the Synod of Bishops, while the participants also discussed responses to the Covid epidemic.



The Vatican announcement did not mention plans for the reorganization of the Roman Curia. The Council of Cardinals was originally instituted to provide advice for the Pontiff on that reorganization. A new apostolic constitution, revising the duties of all the offices of the Curia, was reportedly undergoing final revisions in June, when the Council of Cardinals met by internet links. After the September meeting of the Council, the Vatican statement also emphasized the preparation for the Synod of Bishops, which will be devoted to the topic of synodality.



The next meeting of the Council is scheduled for February 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!