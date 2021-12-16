Catholic World News

Emotions run high in Kentucky diocese as tornado recovery gets underway

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The December 10-11 tornado outbreak in Kentucky and other states left at least 88 dead. Bishop William Medley of Owensboro “heard about destruction of Resurrection Church in Dawson Springs: the roof was gone, windows shattered and the building already estimated to be a total loss. The parish’s Deacon, Mike Marsili, had later gone in to rescue the Blessed Sacrament from the miraculously spared tabernacle amid the rubble of his church.”

