Pope institutes Fratelli Tutti Foundation

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a chirograph signed on December 8 and published on December 15, Pope Francis instituted the Fratelli Tutti Foundation, named after the Pontiff’s third encyclical letter.



In October, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, said that the foundation “will organize events and paths, experiences and moments around the mother basilica of the Catholic Church, to encourage the internalization of the values of freedom, equality, and fraternity.” The foundation, he added, will foster sacred art, formation, and dialogue.



In a December 15 statement, the Holy See Press Office said that foundation is “an entity intended to support the mission of the Fabric of Saint Peter,” which maintains the historic basilica. The statement also lists the Foundation’s three “mission areas” and ten aims.

