29% of Americans now religiously unaffiliated

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Just 63% of Americans identify themselves as Christians—down from 75% ten years ago—and 29% now say they have no religious affiliation, according to a new Pew survey.



The percentage of “nones”—those without a religious affiliation—has jumped by 10% in the last decade, and by 6% in the last five years.



The survey found downward trends in the number of Americans who pray daily, and those who describe their faith as a “very important” factor in their lives. Pew found that 56% of Evangelical Protestants attend church services at least once a month, but only 35% of self-identified Catholics.





