Scottish bishop charged with plagiarism on doctoral dissertation

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Robson of Dunkeld, Scotland has been accused of committing plagiarism in an award-winning doctoral dissertation.



A critic found “dozens of passages in Robson’s dissertation which are apparently identical or remarkably similar to texts published by other scholars.” Bishop Robson, who did not give attribution for the material, says that “there was absolutely never any intention to plagiarize any work.” He said, however, that he would accept the consequences of an academic investigation.



Bishop Robson’s dissertation was awarded the Premio Bellarmino— the top prize for a dissertation at the Gregorian University— in 2004.

