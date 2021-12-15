Catholic World News

Troubleshooter names to oversee finances of St. Mary Major basilica

December 15, 2021

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed a Lithuanian priest as economic trouble-shooter to handle the financial affairs of the chapter of the basilica of St. Mary Major.



Father Rolandas Makrickas, who has been serving in the Secretariat of State, will be the “extraordinary commissioner” of the chapter. The Vatican announcement indicated that he will be assisted in this work by the Governorate of the Vatican city-state and the Secretariat for the Economy.



The economic affairs of St. Mary Major have been troubled for years. In 2014, Msgr. Bronislaw Morawiec, the treasurer of the chapter, was convicted by a Vatican tribunal of embezzling more than $250,000 from the funds of the basilica.

