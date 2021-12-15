Catholic World News

Neighbors fear Hollywood’s hidden convent is about to go up for sale

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For nearly a century, the cloistered nuns of the Monastery of the Angels have lived quietly on a rambling four-acre property just beneath the ‘H’ of Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood sign,” according to the report.



The number of nuns has dwindled from 45 in 2000 to five today, and the Master of the Order of Preachers spoke of a “lack of a communal and efficacious resolve on the part of the sisters to truly live according to the Rule of St. Augustine.”

