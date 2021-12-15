Catholic World News

2 Jesuit priests win 2021 Centesimus Annus prize for Catholic social teaching

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical, is bestowing its Economy and Society prize on Father Patrick Riordan, author of Recovering Common Goods, and Father Jaime Tatay, author of a Spanish-language work, Integral Ecology.

