Catholic World News

New York archdiocese to require masks for Christmas Mass

December 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York has announced that all worshippers will be required to wear face masks at Christmas Mass, because of a “likely” increase in the number of Covid cases.



The New York archdiocese joins the Boston archdiocese, which has already issued a mask order.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!