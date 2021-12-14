Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops’ conference deplores ‘frontal attack’ on indigenous in Amazon region

December 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a frontal and articulated attack underway against the indigenous peoples, the traditional communities of the Amazon, the integrity of the Amazon rainforest, the water security of all Brazilians and the stability of the planetary climate system,” the bishops’ agencies said in their statement. “The Amazon rainforest has been handed over by the federal government to deforesters, arsonists and miners, gold-seekers.”

