Catholic World News

New US rules for intercollegiate sports could exclude Catholic colleges

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic colleges and universities that uphold the teachings of the Church could become ineligible for competition sponsored by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), under new proposals to accommodate “transgender” athletes.



The new rules, which could come up for vote by NCAA leaders in January, requires all member institutions to comply with federal and state laws, including those that govern “gender equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!