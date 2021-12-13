Catholic World News

Vatican decrees move candidates closer to beatification, canonization

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of decrees issued December 13, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints has cleared the way for a canonization a beatification, and recognized the “heroic virtue” of four other candidates for beatification.



The congregation recognized a miracle through the intercession of Blessed Marie Rivier (1768-1838), the French founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, who has now fulfilled the requirements for canonization.



A separate decree recognized a miracle through the intercession of Maria Carola Cecchin (1877-1925), an Italian religious, who is now eligible for beatification.



Finally the Congregation acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of Father Andres Garrido Perales; Father Carlo Maria da Abbiategrasso; Father Bernardo Sartori; and Sister Maria Malgorzata—all of whom will be eligible for beatification is a miracle is attested to their influence.

