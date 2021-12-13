Catholic World News

Prelates call for prayers, assistance following deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The December 10-11 tornado outbreak in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky left at least 76 dead.



“It is heartbreaking to see the destruction and devastation brought by the tornadoes,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. “During this Advent season where we await in joyful anticipation for the birth of our Lord, we pray for those who have been injured, for those who have lost their lives, and for their grieving families and communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!