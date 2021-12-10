Catholic World News

Human rights are not government concessions, Pope tells jurists

December 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Recognizing rights in principle and guaranteeing them in practice, protecting the weakest, is what makes us human,” Pope Francis said in a December 10 address to members of the Union of Italian Catholic Jurists.



The Pontiff reminded his audience that “the recognition of the rights of the weakest does not derive from a government concession.” He said that Catholic jurists must “firmly proclaim those rights that derive from the recognition of human dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

