‘Nonbinary’ X designation added to Michigan driver’s licenses

December 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Those interested in changing their sex marker do not need any documentation from a health care provider or a court affirming their identity,” the Associated Press report in its wire story on the designation, which went into effect last month.



“The nonbinary designation will be annotated as an ‘X’ on the cards,” the report continued. “People are nonbinary if their gender identity is not strictly male or female.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

