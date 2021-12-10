Catholic World News
‘Nonbinary’ X designation added to Michigan driver’s licenses
December 10, 2021
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: “Those interested in changing their sex marker do not need any documentation from a health care provider or a court affirming their identity,” the Associated Press report in its wire story on the designation, which went into effect last month.
“The nonbinary designation will be annotated as an ‘X’ on the cards,” the report continued. “People are nonbinary if their gender identity is not strictly male or female.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!