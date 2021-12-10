Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader addresses military chaplains amid fears of Russian invasion

December 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, addressed military chaplains.



The prelate said that chaplains “have to become bearers of peace and tranquility in times of fear and panic. We have no right to allow our hearts to be alarmed but we must be sure that God is with us. We have to be those who defend our Motherland.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!