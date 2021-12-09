Catholic World News

Mexican clerics convicted for statements on marriage, human life

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Several Mexican Catholic prelates, including two cardinals, have been found guilty of violating their country’s constitution by making public statements on key moral issues.



The Mexican Electoral Tribunal condemned the prelates for opposing government policies on homosexuality, family life, and abortion. In particular, the tribunal found that Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iniguez of Guadalajara had violated the constitutional separation of Church and state by warning, in a pre-election statement, “If those who are in power win, a dictatorship will come—that is, liberty will be lost—because we’re talking about a system that is communist, socialist, that enslaves.”



The tribunal also condemned priests for urging Catholics to pray for God’s guidance as they voted. “Of course that mustn’t be permitted,” a tribunal judge said.

