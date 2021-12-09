Catholic World News

Massachusetts priest silenced for opposition to Covid vaccine

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts has been ordered to “refrain from speaking publicly or in writing on the Covid 19 vaccines.”



Bishop Edgar da Cunha issued the order after receiving multiple reports that Father Michael Fitzpatrick had denounced the use of the Covid vaccines. The priest’s public witness “has caused confusion and distress,” the bishop said; he explained that he had silenced the priest “in consideration of the pastoral needs of this parish community and the continuing health threat posed by the Covid 19 virus.”

