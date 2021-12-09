Catholic World News

Michigan diocese restricts sacraments for transgender people

December 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Marquette, Michigan has instructed pastors that they should not administer the sacraments to people who identify as “transgender” unless those people have repented of their choice.



The diocesan policy forbids “transgender” people from receiving Communion, Baptism, or in most cases anointing. The policy was issued in July, but only recently became a focus of controversy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!