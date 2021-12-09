Catholic World News

Hate crimes against Christians on the rise in Europe, report finds

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance against Christians in Europe has issued a report entitled “Under pressure: Human Rights of Christians in Europe.”



“We have identified five European countries in which the freedoms of Christians have been most infringed during 2019/2020: France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the UK,” the report’s authors said. “Anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe increased by 70% between 2019 and 2020. These have a higher frequency in France and Germany, although they tend to be more severe in Spain and France, due to a reactionary form of secularism.”

