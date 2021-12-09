Catholic World News

Canadian bishops, indigenous leaders postpone Vatican meeting

December 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Over two dozen indigenous leaders and residential school survivors were scheduled to join the Canadian bishops during a December meeting with Pope Francis. The meeting has been postponed because of the omicron variant.



“The health and well-being of our delegates, their families and communities is paramount to us, and we will not put anyone in harm’s way if we can help it,” said Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!