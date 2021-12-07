Catholic World News

Hindu nationalists attack Catholic school in India

December 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in the central Indian state (map), which is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian. The Diocese of Sagar issued a statement attributing the incident to “a set of hooligans belonging to a particular [Hindu] fundamentalist group.”

