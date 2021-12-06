Catholic World News

On return to Rome, Pope visits St. Mary Major

December 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following his regular custom at the conclusion of a trip abroad, Pope Francis stopped at the basilica of St. Mary Major upon his return to Rome on December 6. The Pope prayed before the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani in thanksgiving for a successful weekend visit to Cyprus and Greece.

