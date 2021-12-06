Catholic World News

US bishops ‘deeply dismayed’ by Biden administration’s reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

December 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately, attempts by the Administration to make this program ‘more humane’—however well intentioned—will not cure its inherent faults, nor will they alleviate its inevitable toll on human lives,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, the chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration. “We are especially concerned that this will perpetuate the existing tragedy of family separation, since many mothers and fathers are likely to feel compelled to part ways with their children in a desperate attempt to ensure their safety.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!