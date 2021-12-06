Catholic World News

Major Archbishop Shevchuk says Pope plans to visit Ukraine

December 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In a meeting that was not included in the Holy See Press Office’s official list of audiences, Pope Francis received Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, on November 13.



“Several weeks ago, I had the opportunity to personally communicate with Pope Francis about Ukraine,” the Eastern Catholic leader said at the Kyiv Security Forum. ““We have good news. We expect his visit to Ukraine to take place. This has not yet been announced, but we are already living in anticipation and preparation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!