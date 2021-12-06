Catholic World News

After oral arguments in landmark ‘Dobbs v. Jackson’ abortion case, experts say Roe’s days are numbered

December 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The National Catholic Register published an additional article focusing on comments made by Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.



Helen Alvaré, a law professor at George Mason University and a member of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, commented that “the oral argument was promising for the pro-life cause, but it would be impossible to cram into the few minutes of an oral argument all the reason, facts, principles, analyses — and hopes — of 50 years of pro-life argumentation. There was no time to call out abortion advocates’ lies, more lies, and made-up statistics. . . . God willing, the briefs of Mississippi and dozens of ‘friends of the court’ will fill in the gaps and the right decision will issue next June.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!