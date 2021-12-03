Vancouver archbishop: Add Masses rather than inquire about vaccination status
CWN Editor's Note: British Columbia now permits houses of worship to operate at 50% capacity, though more worshipers are permitted if everyone has been vaccinated.
Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver told his pastors, “We must avoid any attempt to establish a segregated or divisive system for Mass attendance. If your parish has Masses where attendance is higher than 50% of capacity, it is recommended that you provide at least one additional Mass at up to 50% capacity.”
