Catholic World News

Vancouver archbishop: Add Masses rather than inquire about vaccination status

December 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: British Columbia now permits houses of worship to operate at 50% capacity, though more worshipers are permitted if everyone has been vaccinated.



Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver told his pastors, “We must avoid any attempt to establish a segregated or divisive system for Mass attendance. If your parish has Masses where attendance is higher than 50% of capacity, it is recommended that you provide at least one additional Mass at up to 50% capacity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!