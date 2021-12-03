Catholic World News

Nigerian priest kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen ‘narrowly escaped death’

December 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Three parishioners lost their lives in their attempt to rescue Father Bako Francis Awesuh.



“Extremist Fulani herdsmen (traditionally Muslims) are responsible for 17,000 deaths between 2015 and 2020, with the great majority of victims being Christian farmers in the country’s Middle Belt region,” Aid to the Church in Need reported in April.

