Evangelization, not Christendom’s restoration, should be Church’s focus, Florida bishop says

December 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Wack of Pensacola–Tallahassee recently wrote a pastoral letter on evangelization in which he called for “inviting everyone within our 18 counties to consider joining us in full communion with the Catholic Church.”



“Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI said we have this relationship with Jesus, and that changes the whole direction of our life,” Bishop Wack said in an interview. “But if you look around, it doesn’t look like we believe or we’re living that. We’re caught up in so many things going on.”



“Share your faith,” he added. “Pray in public. Give people hope. Comfort people. Point them toward something greater than all this stuff that we’re dealing with today.”

