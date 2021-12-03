Catholic World News

School board settles with Virginia teacher who opposed transgender rules

December 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Loudoun County school system has reinstated an elementary school gym teacher who was suspended after he expressed disagreement with a policy requiring teachers to refer to transgender students by preferred pronouns. Following the suspension, the teacher filed suit; in the settlement, the school system has also agreed to pay the teacher’s legal expenses.

