Few Americans blame God or say faith has been shaken amid pandemic, other tragedies

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new Pew survey has found that “nearly six-in-ten US adults (58%) say they believe in God as described in the Bible, and an additional one-third (32%) believe there is some other higher power or spiritual force in the universe.



80% of believers “say that most of the suffering in the world comes from people rather than from God,” and 56% of believers agree with the statement that God chooses “not to stop the suffering in the world because it is part of a larger plan.”

