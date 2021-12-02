Catholic World News

US bishops commemorate 50th anniversary of Catholic Campaign for Human Development

December 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: At the recent US bishops’ meeting, Auxiliary Bishop David Connell of Los Angeles, chairman of the Subcommittee on the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, praised and defended the bishops’ program, which has attracted criticism over the years over some of its grant recipients.



Over the past 50 years, “it has awarded over $440 million in grants supporting nearly 12,000 community-based, grassroots-led organizations,” he said. “Now more than ever, we need the work of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development so that our parishes can become places of transformation where barriers are broken down and divisions are overcome.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!