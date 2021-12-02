Catholic World News

Court revives lawsuit of Catholic school teacher fired for same-sex marriage

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A male teacher at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis was dismissed from his teaching position after he contracted a civil marriage with a male teacher at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School.



An Indiana trial court dismissed the teacher’s lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The Indiana Court of Appeals, however, has unanimously overturned that dismissal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

