Faith groups: Build Back Better Act would exclude faith-based child care, pre-K providers

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim organizations, joined by committee chairmen of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, warned on December 1 that the Act would “interfere with faith-based providers’ protected rights under Title VII and Title IX regarding curricula or teaching, sex-specific programs (such as separate boys or girls schools or classes), and preferences for employing individuals who share the providers’ religious beliefs.”

