Catholic World News

Giavera festival helps spread culture of welcome, Pope says

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently addressed the organizers of the intercultural festival of Giavera del Montello. Giavera is a town of 5,000 in Italy’s Province of Troviso (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

