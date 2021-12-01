Catholic World News

Fans pour funding—and faith—into a hit drama about Jesus

December 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The series [The Chosen] is “supercharging the crowdfunding model to sustain production through multiple seasons,” according to the report. “Though ‘The Chosen’ is free to watch, viewers have poured $40 million and counting into its production budget, enough to pay for three out of a planned seven seasons.”

