Paris archdiocese to present plans for Notre-Dame’s interior amid outcry

December 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Over two years after fire ravaged Notre-Dame de Paris, the archdiocese will present its plans for the restoration of interior on December 9. The Telegraph reported that “confessional boxes, altars, and classical sculptures will be replaced with modern art murals, and new sound and light effects to create ‘emotional spaces.’”



The plans must be approved by French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

