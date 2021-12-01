Catholic World News

Vatican publishes statistics, missal on eve of papal trip to Cyprus, Greece

December 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece approaches, the Vatican press office has released statistics on the Church in the largely Eastern Orthodox nations.



The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff also published the text of the missal that will be used during the journey.



According to the Vatican statistics, 4.5% of Cypriots, and 1.2% of Greeks, are Catholic. 46 priests and three deacons minister in 16 parishes to Cyprus’s 38,000 Catholics, while 94 priests and six deacons minister in 79 parishes to Greece’s 133,000 Catholics. Cyprus has eight religious brothers, 45 sisters, and two seminarians; Greece has 26 religious brothers, 84 sisters, and 21 seminarians.

