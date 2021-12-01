Catholic World News

‘Afghanistan in the grip of hunger,’ Vatican newspaper warns

December 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Citing UN statistics released over a month ago, L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its November 30 edition to “an increasingly dramatic situation that risks turning into a real humanitarian catastrophe if action is not taken as soon as possible.”



“Half of the population in Afghanistan suffers from acute hunger,” the Vatican newspaper warned, “and families are forced to sell everything, including some of their children, to feed the others.”

