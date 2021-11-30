Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin raps ‘anti-vax’ movement

November 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has criticized protesters who demonstrated against mandatory vaccination, suggesting that the only responsible option is to be vaccinated as “an act of love.”



Cardinal Parolin was responding to fiery statements by Father Floriano Pellegrini, who, in an open letter to the Italian bishops, said that “the vast majority of the Italian Catholic faithful have been disconcerted and scandalized by your incomprehensible silence.”

