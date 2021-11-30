Catholic World News

New survey finds drop in US priests’ morale

November 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new survey of American Catholic priests has found a “turn toward pessimism about the current state and trajectory of the Catholic Church in America.



The 2021 Survey of American Catholic Priests found that younger priests are more conservative than their older colleagues—particularly those ordained in the 1960s and 1970s. The younger priests were more likely to voice concern about the near-term future of the Church in the US.

