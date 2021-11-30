Catholic World News

9 sainthood, beatification causes advance

November 30, 2021

In an audience with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis approved the promulgation of decrees that advance nine sainthood and beatification causes.

In approving decrees on miracles attributed to the intercession of Blessed Titus Brandsma, OCarm (1881-1942), and Blessed Carolina Santocanale (Sister Maria of Jesus), OFS (1852-1923), the Pontiff paved the way for their canonizations.

In approving a decree on the martyrdom of Fathers Henri Planchart, Ladislas Radigue, and three companions, Pope Francis paved the way for the beatification of five priests slain during the Commune of Paris in 1871.

In addition, the Pope approved decrees recognizing the heroic virtue of six Servants of God, who may now be honored with the title venerable:

