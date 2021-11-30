9 sainthood, beatification causes advance
November 30, 2021
In an audience with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis approved the promulgation of decrees that advance nine sainthood and beatification causes.
In approving decrees on miracles attributed to the intercession of Blessed Titus Brandsma, OCarm (1881-1942), and Blessed Carolina Santocanale (Sister Maria of Jesus), OFS (1852-1923), the Pontiff paved the way for their canonizations.
In approving a decree on the martyrdom of Fathers Henri Planchart, Ladislas Radigue, and three companions, Pope Francis paved the way for the beatification of five priests slain during the Commune of Paris in 1871.
In addition, the Pope approved decrees recognizing the heroic virtue of six Servants of God, who may now be honored with the title venerable:
- Bishop Antonio Bello, OFS, of Molfetta-Ruvo-Giovinazzo-Terlizzi, Italy (1935-1993)
- Father Juan de San Pedro y Ustarroz, OCarm (1564-1615)
- Father Giorgio Guzzetta, CO (1682-1756), a Byzantine-rite priest who ministered to Albanians in Sicily
- Sister Natalina Bonardi (Italian website;1864-1945), foundress of the Sisters of St. Mary of Loreto
- Mother Dositea Bottani (1896-1970), superior general of the Ursulines of Gandino
- Odette Vidal de Oliveira (1930-1939), a Brazilian girl who died on meningitis
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Further information:
- Promulgazione di Decreti della Congregazione delle Cause dei Santi, 25.11.2021 (Holy See Press Office)
- Blessed Titus Brandsma on the road to sainthood (Vatican News)
- Pope declares French priest-victims of Paris Commune martyrs (AP)
- Pope advances sainthood causes, including Dutch priest murdered at Dachau (CNS)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!