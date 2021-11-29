Catholic World News

Cardinal Scola condemns ‘harsh and insolent attacks’ against Pope Francis

November 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Scola, 80, is the retired Archbishop of Milan and was considered a leading contender for election to the papacy in the conclave of 2013.



“Right from the beginning, Francis’ style of pontificate was like a healthy punch in the stomach from the Holy Spirit to wake us up,” Cardinal Scola said. Criticizing “harsh and insolent attacks against the Pope,” he added, “It is necessary for us to accompany the Pope, as one should always do—following him, obeying him—because the Pope is the ultimate point of reference.”



While he “understood” the “internal turmoil” experienced by some cardinals, “I do not see the necessity” of public criticism of the Pontiff, Cardinal Scola continued. “One can say, with all due respect, that ‘I do not understand this or that choice [made by the Pope].’ But at the same time, one should make every effort to grasp fully what the Pope has proposed.”

