Catholic World News

Papal commission to assess reform of marriage nullity process in Italy

November 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued an apostolic letter establishing a Pontifical Commission for the Verification and Application of Mitis Iudex in Italy.



Issued in 2015, Mitis Iudex [The Gentle Judge] reformed and simplified the annulment process.



“The task of the Commission will be to ascertain and verify the full and immediate application of the reform of the process of matrimonial nullity,” in Italian dioceses, so that they “may show themselves to the faithful as generous mothers, in a matter closely linked to the salvation of souls, as was urged by the majority of my brothers in the episcopate in the Extraordinary Synod on the Family,” Pope Francis said in his letter, issued motu proprio [by his own initiative] on November 17 and made public November 26.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!